Nigeria: Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late Ras Kimono

Reactions have continued to trail the untimely death of iconic Nigerian reggae musician, Ekeleke Elumelu, aka Ras Kimono known for his debut album "Under Pressure," which was a big hit in the music scene in 1989.

Veteran musicians and others have poured encomiums eulogizing the reggae music artiste, Ras Kimomo who passed away on Sunday.

It was gathered by LEADERSHIP that he died after battling respiratory illnesses.

According to a statement issued by the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) and made available to LEADERSHIP, the association said it got the news of the demise of its member and legendary reggae musician with shock.

A statement signed by PMAN national president, Gbenga Falope reads in part, "Augustine Onwubuya popularly known as Ras Kimono's death was received with pain in our heart and we condole and console his loved ones and Africa on this great loss.

"It's really sad to lose Ras Kimono at this time that the young ones should be learning from him. We shall join him some day. It's quite sad that he died at this time when social conscious music is at its lowest ebb."

In a related development, governor of PMAN, FCT chapter, Solomon Nda-Isaiah said he was shocked when he heard of his demise.

"I was one of his biggest fans way back. I learnt a lot from him while singing reggae music. On behalf of PMAN FCT chapter, I commiserate with the entire Nigeria Music Industry over the death of this great music icon. I also commiserate with his family, the music industry will miss him. Adieu Ras Kimono the Rub 'a' dub master," he said.

Also reacting, one of the leading vocalists with the late Lucky Dube, Ben Priest said though he might be dead in the eyes of men, rastas never die. "Fare thee well pupa Kimono. Rastas never die. We're strangers, passing through this world, when this life is over... surely we'll go home. May you find a place of rest."

In addition, Winning Jah, an Italian based Nigerian iconic Reggae specialist condoled with the family of the bereaved praying that God should give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable lose. "He is a great man, who shaped the Reggae music industry. He contributed to the fight against apartheid, which led to the freedom in South Africa. There is no way we can't recognise his contribution in Nigeria and beyond. Nigeria has lost a great man. The reggae industry will surely miss him," he concluded.

Chairman, Carnival Calabar, Gabe Onah in his reaction said, "May his gallant soul rest in His bosom. Ras Kimono was a legend in his area and boosted the impetus of Carnival Calabar and festival especially with his place among Rastafarians. I remember the pivotal role he played during Reggae nights. He had a following across Africa and the globe with his message of hope appealing to a cross spectrum of the society. May his peerless soul rest in peace. We will miss him."