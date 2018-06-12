12 June 2018

Nigeria: June 12 - Lagos Wants Recordings of MKO Abiola's Last Moments Made Public

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Monsuru Olowoopejo

As Nigerians mark the 25th anniversary of annulment of June 12 Presidential election today, Lagos State Government, yesterday, demanded that the video and voice records of late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (M. K. O.) Abiola's last moments be made public.

The government spoke through Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, at this year's International Archives Day commemoration organised by the State Records and Archives Bureau, LASRAB, in Ikeja.

According to Bamigbetan, "as we get ready to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the death of late Chief M. K. O. Abiola, it is a remarkable and evolutionary day, and it is very evolutionary to demand that the records of that day, when he took that tea, be revealed."

Speaking, Governor Akinwumi Ambode, represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mr. Oluseye Oladejo, said the theme of the day, Records and Archives Management in Public Service: A Key to Good Governance and Quality Service Delivery, was a statement of fact that could not be overemphasised.

