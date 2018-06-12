11 June 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Soil and Water Conservation Activity

Senafe — Youth in the civil service and students in the Senafe sub-zone are undertaking soil and water conservation activities.

The head of the Forestry and Wildlife Resources at the sub-zone, Mr. Girmai Seium said that the landscape of Senafe is susceptible for erosion and that the popular campaign is significantly contributing in redressing the environment and controlling erosion. He further said that the popular campaign is mainly focusing on construction of terraces and water diversion schemes as well as planting tree seedlings.

The soil and water conservation activity by the youth in the civil service and students that is led by agricultural experts is part of the charted out programs in the sub-zone, Mr. Girmai added.

The participants on their part indicated that the program will also include construction and maintenance of dirt roads and planting tree seedlings.

Likewise, the residents of the 22 administrative areas in the Senafe sub-zone are also conducting similar popular campaigns in their respective areas.

