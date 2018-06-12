11 June 2018

Sudan: Eastern Sudan's El Mazmum Deplete of Clean Drinking Water

El Mazmum — The area of El Mazmum in eastern Sudan's Sennar is almost deplete of drinking water. The people in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan, are complaining about power and water outages.

About 160,000 people living in El Mazmum and surrounding villages are suffering from thirst since Friday.

The problem is caused by the malfunctioning of the main water carrier line from Wad El Nil station, a native administration leader told Radio Dabanga.

"The price of a barrel of water jumped to SDG 200 ($ 7*) on Sunday," he complained. "The water crisis has prompted the people to drink water from unclean reservoirs, while the livestock in the area may soon die of thirst."

He appealed to the Sennar state government to urgently intervene and repair the water carrier line.

No electricity, water

The residents of Kadugli are living in the dark for more than six months because of continuing power cuts.

"We are also suffering from a shortage of water, and now pay SDG 80 for a barrel of water," a resident of the South Kordofan capital reported. "With the Eid El Fitr approaching, the prices of essential commodities are soaring in the markets, so the situation will be even worse than last year," he said.

