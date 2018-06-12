12 June 2018

UN News Service

Central African Republic: UN Chief Condemns Killing of Peacekeeper - the Second in a Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Sylvain Liechti /UN
(File photo).

The United Nations chief has strongly condemned Sunday's attack that killed a peacekeeper in the Central African Republic (CAR); the second 'blue helmet' to lose his life there in the space of a week.

"This brings to five, the number of peacekeepers killed in targeted attacks in the Central African Republic since January 2018, with two attacks occurring in the span of a week," UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement issued on behalf of Secretary-General António Guterres.

The latest attack by armed insurgents on the UN peacekeeping mission in CAR, known by its French acronym MINUSCA, resulted in the killing of a peacekeeper from Burundi and the wounding of another while they were on patrol in Bambari, in the centre of the country.

On 3 June, an attack by armed insurgents killed a UN peacekeeper from Tanzania and injured seven others while they were patrolling in the country's west.

The Secretary-General "urges the Central African Republic authorities to spare no effort in investigating and identifying the perpetrators so that they can be swiftly brought to justice," Mr. Dujarric said, recalling that attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute a war crime and that sanctions can be applied against perpetrators who are brought to justice.

In the statement, the Secretary-General offered his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased as well as to the Government of Burundi, and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

Central African Republic

Burundi Peacekeeper Killed in Car Rebel Attack

THE latest attacks by rebel groups in the Central African Republic (CAR) have left a United Nations (UN) peacekeeper… Read more »

Read the original article on UN News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.