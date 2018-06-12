Gambia: Referee Papa Gassama Requests Prayers

Photo: Daily Trust

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Gambian FIFA referee Bakary Papa Gassama has called on Gambians to help him with more prayers as he is representing Africa and The Gambia in particular in the 2018 FIFA world cup in Russia.

He made this humble request during Friday phone conversation with GRTS Essa Sowe and Madeline Badjie during the broadcaster's weekly "Gambia today" show.

"I want every Gambian and non-Gambian to pray for me as I am flying tomorrow to Russia for the 2018 world cup. I will be going with four African referees and I believe we will make Africa happy by contributing our best in showing our capacity to the world. We need prayers, as we all know competition is never easy especially in an event like the world cup," He said.

Gassama explained that Gambia has never competed in the world cup but said he, as a Gambian will do his level best to make sure the country's football is recommended as far as refereeing is concerned. "If we want The Gambia to be competing in competitions like African cup of nations and the world cup, we must believe in ourselves and be dedicated in whatever we are doing. In life, nothing can go forward without determination."