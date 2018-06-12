Tunisia: World Cup 2018 - Tunisia's Extended Squad Unveiled

Tunis/Tunisia — Coach of Tunisia's soccer team Nabil Maaloul, on Monday, announced an extended list of 29 players called up ahead of the 2018 World Cup that will take place this summer in Russia, the Tunisian Football Federation reported on its official website.

The Carthage Eagles started on Sunday in Tunis a training camp that will continue until May 25, where the national team will leave for Braga, Portugal to play a friendly match against Portugal on May 28 (6:45 p.m. Tunisian time).

The national team will then play two more friendly matches against Turkey on June 1 in Geneva (Switzerland) and against Spain on June 9 in Krasnodar (Russia).

The 32 teams qualifying for the World Cup must provide an extended squad of 35 players to the FIFA before May 14, while the final list will have to be handed out on June 4.

Tunisia will play in Group G at the World Cup along with England (June 18), Belgium (June 23) and Panama (June 28).

List of players:

Goalkeepers: Aymen Mathlouthi (Al-Batin / KSA), Moez Ben Cherifia (Esperance de Tunis), Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab / KSA), Moez Hassan (L.B. Chateauroux / France)

Defenders: Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek / Egypt), Dylan Bronn (La Gontoise / Belgium), Rami Bedoui (Etoile du Sahel), Yohan Ben Alouane (Leicester City / England), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa / Turkey), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United / Scotland), Khalil Chammam (Esperance ST), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon / France), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly / Egypt)

Midfielders: Elyes Skhiri (Montpellier / France), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al Ahly / KSA), Ghaylene Chaalali (Esperance of Tunis), Karim Laaribi (Cesena / Italy), Ferjani Sassi (Al-Nasr / KSA) , Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Seifeddine Khaoui (Troyes / France), Mohamed Wael El Arbi (FC Tours / France)

Strikers: Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al-Ettifaq / KSA), Anice Badri (Esperance of Tunis), Bassem Srarfi (Nice / France), Ahmed Akaichi (Al Ittihad /KSA), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes / France), Naim Sliti (Dijon / France), Sabeur Khelifa (C. Africain).