The 44th G7 Summit has just concluded in Quebec, Canada.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta attended the summit and has been a busy head of state seeking to push his country's agenda's at the leader's forum.

While at the summit, the president has made announcements, held trade talks and negotiated for trade deals with some of the countries represented therein.

Here are some of the outstanding things that stood out at the summit:

Strengthening bilateral trade ties: President Kenyatta held talks with the president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa on deepening bilateral and trade relations. He also spoke to host Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Quebec City for bilateral talks, and the Canadian leader committed to working to strengthen bilateral and trade relations between the two countries. He also met with Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica and agreed to get tangible bilateral relations moving between their two countries. They discussed a wide range of areas of cooperation including exploring quick wins like code share for airlines with Kenya Airways due to start non-stop flights from Nairobi to New York in October. Connection to Kingston, Jamaica, is 3 hours from New York.

Kenyan Embassy to be opened in Dakar, Senegal: President Kenyatta said that the opening of the embassy in Dakar will be a big step in raising the level of engagement with that part of the world. He said that Kenya sees Senegal as an important entry point in its quest to expand trade in terms of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Tea and Coffee exports to Jamaica: While at the summit, the president spoke to Mr Holness on boosting trade between Kenya and Jamaica. The two countries, have agreed that Kenya would export its tea and coffee to Jamaica and in turn import peanuts from them.

Job Creation: President Kenyatta cited the protection and exploitation of oceans to create jobs and prosperity - which dominated the Summit - as some of the topics that were in sync with Kenya's transformative agenda.

Support in enhancing blue economy: Kenya will this November host the first ever high-level conference on the Blue Economy. President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on the G7 nations to support the protection of oceans and seas by partnering with Kenya in hosting the event. He termed the Canada visit a success, saying he was optimistic Kenya would receive more support as it gears up to host its first ever high-level conference on the Blue Economy in November. So far, Canada has pledged to co-sponsor the anticipated summit.

Education fund for women and girls: President Kenyatta hailed Prime Minister Trudeau's plan for Canada to offer $2.9 billion with the help of its G7 partners to fund education for the world's poorest girls and women.