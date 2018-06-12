12 June 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Two Suspected Suicide Cases Reported

The police are investigating two cases of suspected suicide which took place on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

In the first incident, the body of a 33-year-old woman thought to have committed suicide was found hanging from a tree at the Mateke village in the Kavango East region on Friday.

The police crime investigations coordinator for Kavango East, deputy commissioner Bonifasius Kanyetu told Nampa on Monday that the woman, identified as Kapande Murumbu, had been missing since 30 May this year.

"Her family alerted the police, and a search was carried out until Friday when her body was found in the bushes by relatives," Kanyetu said.

She did not leave a suicide note behind.

The body was taken to the Andara District Hospital, where a post-mortem will be carried out.

In a separate incident, a 28-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at Keetmanshoop's Noordhoek residential area on Saturday.

The police crime investigations coordinator for //Karas, deputy commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told Nampa yesterday that the deceased was found hanging in the garage of the house where he lived with his parents.

"The deceased has been identified as Denzil Kröhne," Mubebo said.

Police investigations continue.

- Nampa

