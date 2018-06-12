12 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Nbsz Set to Get New Board

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paidamoyo Chipunza

The National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) is set to get a new board of directors following the successful holding of the branch annual general meetings. The meetings were held across the company's five branches in recent weeks. Harare branch has a new committee, resulting in replacement of retired Justice Leslie Smith.

He was NBSZ chairperson for the past 38 years and his deputy Mr Elliot Mugamo's term of office also lapsed.

Blood donor and lawyer Mr Rodgers Matsikidze was voted into the new committee together with former board member and blood donor Mrs Christine Shaamano.

Other committee members are Professor Takafira Mduluza, Dr Kudakwashe Muchena and Mr Cleopas Mutsvene.

The committee is expected to second its top two leaders to form the national board of directors. The other four branches, which are Mutare, Masvingo, Bulawayo and Gweru are also expected to second two top leaders from their six-member committees to form the board of directors.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, NBSZ chief executive officer Ms Lucy Marowa confirmed the developments, saying all the five branch AGMs progressed as planned.

"The branch AGMs went on well as planned and what is going to happen now is that those chosen in the committees will now need to meet and elect two members, who will form the board of directors," said Ms Marowa.

"We are hoping that they would complete this process by Friday, which is the day scheduled for our national AGM so that we will have a properly constituted board by then," she said.

This development follows recent announcement by the Ministry of Health and Child Care that blood will be accessed free of charge in public health institutions with effect from July 1.

The NBSZ has been under public scrutiny for failing to attract meaningful investments.

The donors argued that lack of corporate governance had contributed to the organisation's failure to attract assistance from Government and well-wishers to make blood prices affordable.

Zimbabwe

Parliament Committee Lets Mugabe Off the Hook

Parliament yesterday excused former President Mr Robert Mugabe from attending a hearing on diamond leakage at Chiadzwa… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.