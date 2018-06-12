Zimbabwe: Chunga Linked With Shabanie Job

EXPERIENCED gaffer Moses Chunga has become the latest big name coach to be linked with the vacant Shabanie Mine coaching job. The relegation-threatened side have reportedly come up with an ambitious shortlist that includes Chunga, former Dynamos coach Biggie Zuze and former Bulawayo City gaffer Darlington Dodo.

The club was left coach-less last Friday following the unexpected resignation of Takesure Chiragwi who left his post in protest over appointments of personnel into his technical department.

Club chairman Tavaziva Mhloro confirmed they were on the market for a new coach, but said budgetary constraints will determine their choice.

"We are in the market for a coach and we want to appoint a new coach, preferably before our weekend game.

"Yes, it is true that we are looking at those names (Chunga, Zuze and Dodo) and many other coaches but we are yet to decide on the coach we will hire.

"As you might be aware our club is struggling financially and whoever we will choose needs to understand our plight because we do not want to have problems as the season progresses.

"So, we will first discuss the terms of the job and his target, which is to survive relegation, before making their names public.

"Again we do not just want a coach for the sake of being a coach, we want someone who is good as well as someone with the required minimum qualifications to coach a Premier League team.

"But most importantly, for the benefit of our community, if we can find one of our former players or someone from the Zvishavane community who meets the criteria that will be great."

Former coach Tendai Chikuni's availability on the market complicated life for Chiragwi during his last days.

But Chikuni has opted for Division One side ZPC Munyati.