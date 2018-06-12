12 June 2018

Zimbabwe: Dutch Airline Increases Flights Into Zimbabwe

Dutch airline KLM Cargo now flies four times a week into Harare, with Netherlands Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mrs Barbara Van Hellemond yesterday saying she was hopeful trade between the two countries would continue to increase.

Ambassador Hellemond posted on her Twitter handle: "@KLMCargo now four times a week in Harare #Zimbabwe Let's hope trade between the Netherlands and Zimbabwe will grow and @klm will fly daily between Harare and Amsterdam @NLinZimbabwe @euinzim @ZimTradeAlerts."

KLM used to fly into Harare three times a week.

The increase in flights into Harare by KLM is a show of confidence in President Mnangagwa's Government, which is opening the country for business through its "Zimbabwe is open for business" mantra.

It is critical for Zimbabwe to continue opening her skies to foreign airlines to increase connectivity between the country and foreign capitals.

This will ease the movement of tourists and cargo.

