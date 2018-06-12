Zimbabwe: Piped Water Relief for Mutoko Villagers

Mutoko Rural District Council (MRDC) has completed a piped water scheme expected to connect clean water to hundreds of villagers in Kawazva communal areas. MRDC chief executive officer Mr Peter Sigauke said the project will uplift the livelihood hundreds of people in the community.

"Kawazva piped water scheme is now complete and it is expected to supply water to four villages," he said.

"Kawazva Clinic, Kawazva Primary School and Kawazva Rural Service Centre will also be part of the major centres to get clean water."

Mr Sigauke said the completion of the Kawazva piped water scheme will pave way for the council to commence the reticulation exercise for residential stands.

"We are now moving on to connect at least 500 medium density residential stands with modern reticulation system and is expected to commence on July 3," said Mr Sigauke.

Mutoko Centre is one of the most developing growth points in Zimbabwe.

It has, therefore, benefited from the 14 Small Towns Wash Programme.

Of the 14 small towns, Mutoko and Chivhu, are the ones still classified as growth points.

The United Nations Children's Education Fund is aiding MRDC in the rehabilitation of water supply and sanitation systems software interventions such as hygiene promotion and community mobilisation.

Mr Sigauke said the council had managed to construct a toilet at Mutoko centre to cater for the growing population.