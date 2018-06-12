12 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Wingate Founding Member Dies

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Wingate Golf Club members laid to rest one of the course's founding members, Beryl Thal, who passed away last week.

He was the oldest founding member of the club which has gone on to produce several top professionals like Brendon de Jong and Bruce McDonald.

Thal's memorial service was held on Sunday at the Jewish Cemetery, Warren Hills. "It is with a very heavy heart that I wish to advise all present and past members of the Club that our dear Thal passed away in her Harare home on Thursday morning.

"The oldest long standing founder member of Wingate, she will always be remembered for her incredible strength of character, being so easy going and humble.

"She celebrated her 98th birthday last month in South Africa with her family; up until two years ago she would still play nine holes at the club and until six months ago she would came to the club every Tuesday and Thursday to ensure that the magnificent gardens remained so," they stated.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean-born professional golfer, Dean Burmester, will play in the US Open next week after he made it through Sectional Qualifying at Walton Heath in England on Saturday.

Burmester was one of 14 players who earned the right to play at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, from June 14-17. He carded rounds of six-under-par 66 on the New Course at Walton Heath and one-under 71 on the Old Course for a total of 137, three off the pace set by England's Andrew Johnston and James Morrison.

