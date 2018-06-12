Namibia: Agri-Employers' Congress to Discuss Future of Farming

Windhoek — The financial future of farming will be under discusssion when agricultural employers corverge for their 31st annual congress beginning today in Windhoek.

Managing director of IJG Wealth Management, Rene Olivier, will lead the discussion. Schalk Pienaar, talent executive of Pupkewitz Holdings, tackles the viablity of a career in agriculture while Faan Oosthuizen of Critical Mass will shed light on involving all workers in farm security in a time when stock theft and attacks on farmers are ongoing.

Johan Deysel of Amos Namibia Meerkat Schools National Pre-School Project will talk about the upliftment of farm workers through pre-school education. Amos Meerkat received a boost of N$635,235 from the FNB Namibia Foundation Holdings Trust late last year.

The Agra sponsorship speech will bring an official close to the day's activities.

The closed session of the congress will include discussions of the annual report and minutes of the 30th congress, as well as financial reports. A new mangement will be elected.