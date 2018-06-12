Nigeria: Falcons to Finish Task Against Gambians Today

The Super Falcons are set to book a place in the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations at the expense of Gambia's Queen Scorpions in Lagos today.

Amarachi Okoronkwo's long range strike was the difference between both teams at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Wednesday, meaning the eight -time champions will not be under intense pressure at the Agege Stadium.

On Friday, just like the Falcons, the Queen Scorpions arrived in Lagos, and trained on Saturday morning ahead of the official training at the match venue yesterday.

Coach Thomas Dennerby sees no sign of the Cup holders imploding on home soil, and the Super Falcons will maintain their record of appearing in every edition of the flagship competition for women in African football if they avoid defeat on Monday evening.