10 June 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Somalia to Print New Currency

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulkadir Khalif

The Somali government will print new currency notes to replace the ones currently in use, official said. Finance minister Abdirahman Dualeh Beileh made the announcement in his office in Mogadishu on Saturday, where he displayed two samples of the new notes. The specimen were of the 5,000 and 10,000 shillings denominations.

Out of circulation

"My government is determined to print new currencies of the Somali Shillings that include 5,000 and 10,000 denominations," said Dr Beileh.

The new currencies will replace the old ones that were largely out of circulation. The most readily available of the current notes are of the 1,000 shillings denomination, that have been in use for the past two decades.

Successive Somali governments have tried to introduce new currencies, but were always hindered by the debt relief conditions, imposed by the international financial institutions.

The civil war

Dr Beileh did not specify any date for the start of the currency printing. The Horn of Africa state has been unstable since the outbreak of the civil war and the subsequent collapse of the Siad Barre regime in 1991.

Somalia

New Details Emerge in Attack That Killed U.S. Soldier

New details have emerged about an attack by al-Shabab militants that killed one U.S. soldier and injured four others in… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.