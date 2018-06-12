10 June 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania/Kenya: Gor Crowned Beat Simba to Bag SportPesa Cup

By Charles Omondi

Defending Champions Gor Mahia of Kenya Sunday beat Simba from Tanzania 2-0 in the SportPesa Super final at the Afraha Stadium Nakuru.

The win qualified Gor Mahia for a duel with English Premier League side Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool next month.

Rwandans Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge were the scorers for Gor Mahia, with the first goal coming after just six minutes of play.

The first edition

Gor Mahia also pocked $30,000 (Sh3m) in prize money.

The Kenyan champions won the first edition of the cup in Dar es Salaam last year and booked a ticket to play Everton.

