12 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SA Revives Threat to Leave ICC, Using the Law's Back Door

analysis By Moira Levy

South Africa's determined ongoing efforts to cut its ties with the International Criminal Court of Justice (ICC) in the Hague resurfaced at the tail end of a meeting of the Committee of Justice and Correctional Services in Parliament.

Justice Minister Michael Masutha arrived late for the meeting, but in time to make a presentation on the International Crimes Bill, tabled in December in 2017. It was the last item on the meeting's agenda.

This bill among other things makes provision for South Africa to repeal the Implementation of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court Act, 2002, which would provide for South Africa to withdraw from the ICC.

Despite most Members having left the meeting (on 30 May) by that point, Masutha took his time to bring those still present up to speed on the latest moves in South Africa's plans to go it alone on matters to do with South Africa's extraterritorial jurisdiction, especially the troublesome...

South Africa

