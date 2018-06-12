Nigeria: Chamber of Commerce Holds Yearly Meeting

The International Chamber of Commerce Nigeria (ICCN) will hold its yearly general meeting and the introduction ceremony for new members on June 14, 2018, in Lagos.

Secretary-General of ICC Nigeria, Mrs. Olubunmi Osuntuyi, in a statement, stressed that the traditional post-yearly meeting talk would be delivered by the Chairman of Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Adedokun Sulaimon, who is expected to deliver a presentation on the "Framework for the New National Code of Corporate Governance".

She further ascertained that the Chairman of ICC Nigeria, Babatunde Savage, together with other board members, will formally welcome all the new members from last meeting into the chamber.

The new members include Broderick Bozimo & Company; G. Elias & Co.; Aidan Partners; G.O. Sodipo & Co.; Bayo Ojo & Co.; Patreli Partners; P.G.U Madu & Associates; Africa Trade & Strategy Consulting Limited; S.P.A Ajibade & Co.; Berean Associates; Nasinur Business Ventures Limited; Adepetun Caxton-Martins Agbor & Segun; and Lawpath Solicitors.

Other highlights of the AGM are the appraisal of other major activities and achievements of the Chamber in the year ended as well as latest developments around the world as regards trade, commerce and investment.

Sponsored by Stanbic IBTC, the event would also be witnessed by members of the Diplomatic Corps, notable business leaders and captains of Industry in both private and public sectors of the Nigeria economy.

The event will provide an excellent opportunity for members to network and gain more insights into the programmes and activities of the Chamber.

In line with the foregoing, the ICCN Secretary General also urged all members to attend promptly and maximize the high network that the programme provides.

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is the largest, most representative business organization in the world.

Its global network comprises over 6.5 million companies. Members include many of the world's largest companies, SMEs, business associations and local chambers of commerce in more than 130 countries.