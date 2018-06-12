12 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Seven Passengers Die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

Seven Benin-bound passengers on Tuesday died in a road accident which occurred along-Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

A commercial bus conveying 14 passengers rammed into a truck travelling ahead of it.

The sector commander of Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Ogun State Command, Clement Oladele, who confirmed this to journalists, said the crash occurred before Sagamu, opposite Wictech Roofing and Pipes Company at about 8.40 a.m.

He said the suspected cause of the crash was a speeding commercial bus travelling from Lagos going to Benin in Edo State. He said the bus rammed into the truck travelling ahead of it.

Mr Oladele said the crash involved a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number BEN 313 YX and blue colour Mack truck with registration number MUS 730 XN, adding that the deceased were made up of five male adults and two female adults.

He said four females were injured. As at the time of filing this report, the victims had been evacuated to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH Sagamu.

He again reiterated the need for caution by drivers to always travel at recommended speed limit.

Mr Oladele noted that life has no duplicate and passengers should not abdicate their responsibility of cautioning their drivers whenever driving recklessly.



