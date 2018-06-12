Africa: X-Raying 2018 FIFA World Cup Teams - Group H

This is the last group of the eight for the World Cup and it looks evenly balanced at the first glance even though Japan might be seen as the team with an outside chance from the quartet housed in Group H.
Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan
Poland
Poland booked their place to the World Cup in Russia after topping their group in the qualifying series.
They are returning to the world stage after a 12-year absence.
FIFA Ranking: 8
Best Position: Third place 1974, 1984
Average Age: 27.9
Caps: 800
Nickname: The white and reds
Coach: Adam Nawalka
Key Players: Robert Lewandowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak
Conclusion: This could be the last time the likes of Lewandowski will play on the big stage. They go into the World Cup with a largely unchanged side that was beaten by Portugal in the quarterfinal of Euro2016. Poland should be favourites going into this tournament but on paper, Colombia can usurp them if care is not taken.
Senegal
Senegal are back in the World Cup after their impressive debut of 2002. Qualifying was however contentious as they needed a replay to secure a spot in Russia. FIFA had ordered the replay after it emerged that the referee was involved in match fixing. Senegal took advantage and changed the dynamics of the group.
FIFA Ranking:27
Best Position: quarterfinal2002
Coach: AliouCisse
Key Players: Sadio Mane, Cheikhou Kouyate, Kalidou Koulibaly
Averageage: 26.2
Caps: 550
Nickname: Lions of Teranga
Conclusion: Senegal have the chance of picking maximum points before they face the strongest team in the group. They have what it takes to go far with the likes of Mane in front.
Colombia
Qualifying wasn't a breeze for the Los Cafeteria as they had to wait until the last match to win a ticket to the Mundial in Russia. They however have the weapons to make it beyond the group stage and equal their best showing at the World Cup.
FIFA Ranking:16
Best Position: Quarterfinals 2014
Average Age: 28.5
Caps: 700
Nickname: LosCafeteria
Coach: JosePekerman
Key Players: Wilmar Barrios, James Rodriguez, RadamelFalcao
Conclusion: Colombia reached the quarterfinal four years ago and they have the talent and confidence to do it again.
Japan
The Blue Samurai have made it to the World Cup six times but they have never made it past the last 16. Striking and picking points early may give them a chance to make it out of this group.
FIFA Ranking: 61
Average Age: 29.2
Caps: 1020
Best Position: Round of 16 in 2002,2010
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Key Players: Shinji Okazaki, Shinji Kagawa, Maya Yoshida
Nickname: Blue Samurai
Conclusion: This may be the last World Cup for some of Japan's biggest stars, they will, therefore, be hungry to get out of the group stage. However, do they have what it takes to beat the likes of Colombia and Senegal?