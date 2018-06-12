South Africa: Contrary to Assumptions, Ramaphosa's Job Is Safe

analysis

The political events since the end of the ANC's Nasrec conference have shown that the disputes over power within the party have very deep roots, and no easy or quick solutions. In all the chaos, one thing does appear certain: were Mr Zuma and his followers successful in removing Ramaphosa from his office through any means over the next few years, the ANC would not survive, both as a coherent political force, and as a governing party.

The incidents over the weekend, where it appeared that former president Jacob Zuma was at the centre of a successful bid to stop a unity slate taking power in the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, reveal that he still has strong support there. As a result, it is easy for some to believe that President Cyril Ramaphosa is in serious trouble. That appears be too simplistic a view. There are very few certainties in the ANC and our politics in general at the moment, one of them the crucial position of one Cyril Ramaphosa.

