12 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Contrary to Assumptions, Ramaphosa's Job Is Safe

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Stephen Grootes

The political events since the end of the ANC's Nasrec conference have shown that the disputes over power within the party have very deep roots, and no easy or quick solutions. In all the chaos, one thing does appear certain: were Mr Zuma and his followers successful in removing Ramaphosa from his office through any means over the next few years, the ANC would not survive, both as a coherent political force, and as a governing party.

The incidents over the weekend, where it appeared that former president Jacob Zuma was at the centre of a successful bid to stop a unity slate taking power in the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, reveal that he still has strong support there. As a result, it is easy for some to believe that President Cyril Ramaphosa is in serious trouble. That appears be too simplistic a view. There are very few certainties in the ANC and our politics in general at the moment, one of them the crucial position of one Cyril Ramaphosa.

Monday's reportage of the ANC and the...

South Africa

Shocking Video Shows Fishermen Laughing as They Beat, Stab Seal Pup

Graphic cell phone video footage circulating on social media shows a seal pup being beaten by a pair of fisherman,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.