Ghana: We've Delivered On Our Campaign Promises - Veep

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that the government has proved skeptics wrong by delivering on its campaign promises.

The Vice-President made the observation at Navrongo on Saturday, during his tour of the Upper East Region to pray with his Muslim brothers and sisters as part of the activities to mark the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Alhaji Dr Bawumia mentioned the restoration of the teachers and nurses' allowances, reduction of electricity tariffs, the introduction of the Free Senior High School programme and the Nation Builders Corps where 100,000 graduates are being engaged as some of the interventions to buttress his point that the NPP government was delivering on its campaign promises.

He indicated that the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund, the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development, were all part of the campaign promises that were being implemented.

He stressed that the government has not finished all the earmarked campaign promises and hinted that the Government would inaugurate the Board of the Northern Development Authority(NDA) today, Monday to help fast track the development in the Northern Ecological Zone.

He mentioned that policies like the One-Village-One-dam, One District One Factory initiatives had also been awarded on contract to help better the lot of all Ghanaians.

Alhaji Dr Bawumia intimated that the government would not meddle in chieftaincy disputes but would allow the rule of law to prevail.

The Bawku Naba, Asigri Abugrago Azoka II impressed upon the government to help facilitate the resolution of chieftaincy disputes in the area and also underscored the need for government to expedite action on the completion of the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom road.

The 116-kilometre road was awarded to Queiroz Galvao, a Brazilian construction firm in 2016.

Naba Azoka II appealed to the Vice President to help prevail on the government to resolve some mining related issues at Zebilla and Zangoyire.

At the Navro Pio's Palace in Navrongo the Family Head and a former Ghana's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mr Francis Kelugu thanked the government for demonstrating interest in the development agenda of the area and announced that the final funeral rites of the late Paramount Chief, Navro-Pio Pe Asagipare I, would be held on June 29, 2018 pending the installation of a new chief.

In responding to the concerns raised by the Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional area, the VicePresident who was accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development, Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique and the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Rockson Bukari assured the chiefs and people of the Bawku Traditional area, that the government was committed to completing the Bolgatanga-Bawku roads.

Alhaji Dr Bawumia also prayed with Muslims at Zebilla in the Bawku West District and Bawku Municipal.