Ghana: Forestry Commission, Humano Energy Commended for Supporting 'Green Republic Project'

The Forestry Commission of Ghana and Humano Energy have been commended for their swift response to the call for support for the Green Republic Project aimed at planting 20 million trees by the year 2028.

Speaking to the media a week after the launch of the project in Tamale, the Convener, Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa said he was excited about the commitment of the Commission and Humano Energy to support a good initiative that seeks to fight against climate change and global warming.

"We want to really thank the Forestry Commission of Ghana under the visionary and able leadership of Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie for their readiness to support the Green Republic Project with material and technical services which we desperately need. With the support of the commission we are confident of achieving our set goal of planting 20 million trees by 2028," he said.

Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa also expressed appreciation to the CEO of Humano Energy, Dr Richard Atuahene for his decisive pledge and commitment to help make Ghana Green again by supporting the Green Republic Project till it was completed in 2028.

The Convener disclosed that the young and dedicated team of The Green Republic Project felt very inspired by the kind gestures of the two organisations and urged other corporate bodies and individuals to join forces with the Green Republic Project.

"The benefit of what we seek to do is for the collective good of all Ghanaians and humanity at large and so humbly appeal for all to support and encourage the young men and women behind the project," he stressed.

Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa said building sustainable societies was a shared responsibility and not that of only elected officials.

"For us young people, the Green Republic Project remains a lifeline and a creative and strategic way to help shape the future. The most important thing for me as the Convener of this project is to try to get young Ghanaians to appreciate that the future of Ghana lies in how we manage our environment which requires real and dedicated climate leaders and not empty words and that is why we have availed ourselves to lead," he said.

He opined that the collective effort of Ghanaians towards an eco-friendly system remained the only insurance to a sustainable environment which would guarantee human life and by extension businesses because the effects of climate change could be wide and far reaching.

He indicated that the insurance sector for instance must express key interest in the fight against climate change because over time they would be exposed to paying more policy holders as extreme weather events such as flooding, drought, storms, wild fires become more frequent and more severe.