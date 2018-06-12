Ghana: Prince of Peace Int. Sch Headmaster, Accountant Accused of Embezzling Gh¢ 3.7 Billion - MP Blamed for Meddling

/

The staff, parents and old students of Prince of Peace International School in Bubuashie have petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Police Service over the interference of Mr Ahmed Arthur, Member of Parliament for Okaikoi South in the affairs of the school.

They are also requesting the CID to investigate the headmaster and the accountant of the school who allegedly embezzled an amount of GH¢ 3.7 biilion.

Clad in red, the petitioners were seen with placards some of which read "Prince of Peace School is a parent association school. Ahmed Arthur, concentrate on your parliamentary task."

Explaining issues to the media after presenting their petition to the Director General of the CID, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairman, Bishop Alfred Stephens, said the outcome of an audit into the accounts of the school early this year had revealed that, Mr George Amanfo, the headmaster of the school and the accountant, Mr John Amoah have allegedly embezzled GH¢3.7 billion.

He said following the audit revelation the headmaster and the accountant have been asked to step aside for further investigations to be conducted.

"Since then I have been receiving threatening letters and calls from the headmaster and other individuals within the community as well as the Member of Parliament of the area, Mr Ahmed Arthur who are not happy about the audit that has been conducted," he said.

He accused Mr Arthur of leading thugs to the school to threaten to stop the process adding that 'these 'macho' men invaded the school several times in search of me but did not find me. I believe it is all in attempt to put fear in him to stop whatever I am doing.

"I reported the case at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and it is being investigated but I have heard that the Member of Parliament was there to withdraw the case to the regional headquarters," he said.

He said it was necessary for the case to be heard on neutral grounds to help both parties to have confidence in the judgment of the case.

He said the infrastructure in the school was in a bad shape because of the failure of the headmaster and the past executives to maintain and expand them.

Bishop Stephens said he was surprised why the Member of Parliament was taking sides with the headmaster adding that "the school is owned by the parent association and does not belong to the government or the community. Why is the MP getting involved in this matter?"

But in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times, Mr Arthur said the school was a community school and he stepped in as a Member of Parliament to ensure that issues affecting the school were well managed.

Mr Arthur said "I am not meddling in the affairs of the school, but I am only in there as a mediator between the feuding parties to ensure that peace prevails and the pupils have a conducive atmosphere to study.

He explained that it was Bishop Stephens who threatened to deal with him and the headmaster asking "how can you threaten a Member of Parliament when we have not finished dealing with J.B. Danquah's murder case."