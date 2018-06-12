Ghana: Eyiah Leads 5-Member Committee ... to Meet Govt Over Drama in FA

A five-member team to represent the dissolved Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been formed to deliberate with Government for a solution for the current quagmire following revelations from the Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative work dubbed Numer12.

The team has Messrs Kweku Eyiah, one of the two officials that passed the Anas test as he clearly refused the bait from the investigators. He will serve as leader of the group.

The rest are Benjamin Nab Eyison, Kurt Okraku (Spokesperson), Isaac Addo, the General Secretary of the association and Samuel Opoku Nti.

The decision was taken at an Executive Committee (EC) meeting of the GFA on Friday moments after a FIFA decision to ban Kwesi Nyantakyi for 90 days followed government's decision to dissolve the FA.

According to a statement signed by Mr. Addo, the group would hold discussion with government to draw up a programme for lasting reforms.

The statement, meanwhile, announced that officials of the GFA, shown to have allegedly committed various acts of misconduct, in the Tiger Eye PI documentary has been asked to step aside from their positions and stay away from all football related activities with immediate effect.

It said the conduct of the said officials has been referred to the GFA Ethics Committee chaired by COP Kofi Boakye to go through the Judicial Process.

It assured that the GFA shall not interfere in the works of the Ethics Committee and shall embrace any decision that the Ethics Committee may come out with.

As a result, the Referees Committee has been dissolved while competitions of the GFA have temporary been put on hold.

Accordingly, the GFA, it said will soon come out with a roadmap for the elections of a substantive President in accordance with its Statutes and offered its sincerest and unconditional apologies to the entire nation and all our stakeholders.