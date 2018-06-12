Ghana: UG College of Education to Establish Endowment Fund

The College of Education, University of Ghana (UG), will establish an endowment fund to support research and doctor of philosophy (PhD) work.

Professor Michael Tagoe, Acting Provost, College of Education, UG, said in shaping the future of education in Ghana, the College also plans to establish Centres of Excellence and Chairs in Education and Communication Studies.

"We also plan to increase awards for excellence for students, staff and faculty. The college will introduce graduate online courses to afford students flexibility and convenience," Prof. Tagoe stated over the weekend in his address at a durbar and colloquium of the College of Education, UG, in Accra.

"The College will continue to actively participate in Ministry of Education's programme of Transforming Teacher Education and Learning," he said.

The durbar and colloquium, which was opened by Prof. Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State for Tertiary Education, was held as part of activities marking the 70th anniversary celebration of the UG, on the theme "Celebrating Excellence, Shaping Futures".

Prof. Tagoe said when the UG was established, education was perceived as a catalyst for accelerated national development, and the founders found it fit to establish an Institute of Education and Department of Education on this campus.

He said unfortunately, the Institute of Education and Department of Education were transferred to the University College of Science Education, Cape Coast, now University of Cape Coast, by a Presidential fiat.

Prof. Tagoe indicated that the College of Education was committed to removing barriers that restricted access to education, and ensuring that students were able to combine their studies with work, family and social responsibilities.

"We also believe that when technology is utilised efficiently and effectively in teaching and learning, there can be success in university-level studies, through excellence in teaching, research and scholarship," he stressed.

Prof. Tagoe said in the area of research and scholarship, though a small college, they had identified collaboration with institutions in Africa and other parts of the world as one of the strategies they could pursue to improve research output.

Prof. Tagoe said in that regard, the College had instituted a Research Fund to support early career researchers and faculty in their research. "We believe that this noble beginning would go a long way towards instilling the culture of research in the college," he said.

Prof. Samuel Kwame Offei, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Student Affairs, UG, said the university had since its inception, turned out thousands of students at various levels, who were contributing in various ways to national and worldwide development, and remained a leader in research into societal problems.

He said the UG aimed at aligning the curricula of its programmes to meet the needs of industry, and to provide solutions for knowledge creation, and the introduction of new skills and technologies. - GNA