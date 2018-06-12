Ghana: Rotary Club Renovates Madina Polyclinic Maternity Ward

The Rotary Club of Accra, Osu Oxford Street, on Friday handed over a refurbished maternity block to the Madina Polyclinic in the La Nkwantanang Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

It was renovated and expanded at the cost of GH¢32,000.00 and the work done included the changing of the electrical wiring system, fixing of new doors, louvre blades and frames, repair of concrete slabs, internal partitioning frame, replacement of leaking roofs, and the painting of the entire structure.

The president of the club, Mr Osei Agyemang -Badu said the group, choose the facility in order to help improve service delivery to expectant mothers following revelations that the roofs were badly leaking and the exposed electrical wiring posed grave danger to the users of the facility.

He explained that the renovation was just the beginning and that the club would critically examine other needs of the facility to complement the government's effort in providing quality health care to the people.

He said Rotary was a global network of over 1.2 million problem solvers who came together to make positive and lasting change in the lives of local communities.

"We have used our passion, energy and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects and are committed to ensuring that 112 years of guiding principles are entrenched on core values including, service, fellowship, diversity, integrity and leadership," he added.

Mr Agyemang-Badu said the group would continue to promote peace, fight diseases, provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education and grow local economies.

"A good health facility attracts clients, this is just the first phase, we should re-examine what we have done so far in other to move to the next phase," he added.

The Principal Medical Officer in charge of the Polyclinic, Mr Naomi Anderson said the facility which started as a clinic in 2005 had now been upgraded to a hospital status as such needed more infrastructure in order to meet the health needs of the people.

The Municipal Director of Health Services Dr Priscilla Anima-Siaw commended the group for the kind gesture and urged other spirited individuals and benevolent organisations to come to the aid of the hospital, adding that expansion of the maternity block would enable the hospital to admit more expectant mothers.

Dr Anima-Siaw indicated that the more than 400 babies had been delivered in the ward since its inception and assured that more efforts would be put in to increase that number.

She appealed for support for the construction of a theatre, an ambulance and more delivery beds to make the facility the best in the region.