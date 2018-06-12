Ghana: Micah Outpoints Snow to Defend WBC Title

Ghana's Duke Micah kept his WBC International bantamweight belt after defeating Thomas Snow on points on Saturday at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York.

Micah showed strength to last the entire duration of the bout while still scoring good points with his punches to earn him the victory.

The bout was organised by the Real Deal Boxing Promotions owned by former world heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield.

The victory pushes Micah's professional record to 22 wins with 18 knockouts.

After the bout, Micah expressed his gratitude, via his Twitter handle, to all who had backed him going into the bout.

Last year, Duke Micah stopped Mexican opponent Jonathan Aguilar in the eighth round to the WBC international bantamweight title.