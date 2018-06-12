11 June 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Let's Forgive Nyantakyi - Wa-Naa Pleads

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Overlord of Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, has asked the nation to forgive the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Chairman, Kwesi Nyantakyi, for his misconduct in the Anas corruption video on the association.

Nyantakyi has been implicated in the corruption exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, an investigative journalist. He was caught on the video footage outlining the procedures for establishing an agency that could broker a sponsorship deal for the Ghana Premier League.

He was also heard using the name of President Akufo-Addo in an attempt to woo investors to the country and arrange for bribes to be paid to top government officials.

Nyantakyi has since apologised and resigned his position as the GFA Chairman.

"I wish to apologise to my family, work colleagues, friends, associates and the people of Ghana for the disappointment my indiscretion has caused them.

This is by no means an admission of wrongdoing for issues on the video," he said in his resignation statement.

Naa Pelpuo IV in a speech read on his behalf by Dajenn Naa, Naa Seidu Bomison Junior, when Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him on Friday in Wa, pleaded with the people and President Akufo-Addo "to forgive his son".

"On his [Nyantakyi] behalf, I wish to apologize through you, once again to the President of the Republic of Ghana, and all Ghanaians, for forgiveness."

He described the corruption allegation as unfortunate and expressed regret at the pain it had brought to the nation and its football.

The Paramount Chief also appealed to the Vice President to support the only Division One Football Club in Upper West Region - Suntaa Sporting Club. -GNA

Ghana

Ghana, Others to Import Petroleum Products From Dangote Refinery

Ahead of the completion of the Dangote Oil Refinery, petroleum importing African nations and Bulk Oil Distributors based… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.