Ghana: Expose Violations Against Constitution - Kponor

The Volta Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Kenneth Kponor has urged the citizenry to expose violations against provisions in the Constitution.

He said defending the Constitution was the only way to consolidate gains made after 25 years of constitutional rule.

Mr Kponor made the call to mark this year's Constitution Week at the Ho Central Prisons which was on the theme: 'Our Nation, Our Heritage: Consolidating Ghana's Democratic Gains'.

He noted that patriotism required citizens to defend the rule of law, demand accountability and transparency from duty bearers.

Mr Kponor advised citizens to be dedicated to duty and show active participation in governance, especially at the local level.

He indicated that corruption continues to overshadow successes chalked in the country's democratic dispensation and with support from the European Union, the Commission had embarked on an Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ARAP) Campaign to help root out corruption.

Mr Kponor charged the populace to shy away from acts such as bribery, kickbacks, fraud, embezzlements, money laundering and tax evasion.

Patrick Asiedu, the Deputy Regional Director, NCCE, said civic education was a shared responsibility and called on stakeholders, including the media, professional associations and youth groups to support the campaign.

Wilson Sallah, the Deputy Commander of the Ho Central Prisons, commended the commission for the sensitisation and stressed that the fight against corruption must begin from the basic education level and incorporated into the school curricula.

He noted that citizens must prioritise national interest over personal gains to help build a prosperous nation, adding that the NCCE must be supported to broaden the anti-corruption campaign. -GNA