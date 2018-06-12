Ghana: AOGA Holds 'Conquering Our Mountain' Walk

The Aburi Old Girls Association (AOGA) organised a fitness walk dubbed, 'Conquering our Mountain' on Friday, May 25, 2018 (AU Day).

The two-hour walk led by the headmistress of the school, Mrs Alice Prempeh Fordjour, begun at 6:30 amid brass band music from the Ayi Mensah Toll Booth to the Aburi Girls Secondary School.

The close to 10kilometre walk was organised to allow both alumni and current students to interact and draw attention to a healthy lifestyle and also the need to support their alma mater to maintain their high educational standards.

Also in attendance were some teachers of the school. A cross section of the old girls from the various year groups as far back as 1982 to present day alumni were there to honour the occasion.

A carnival style aerobics session followed afterwards at the school premise.

Shortly afterwards, the 1994/1996 year group, with the assistance of Mrs Premper Fordjour cut the sod for the commencement of work on the refurbishing of the computer laboratory at the school which has been closed down for a long time.

The state of the art computer lab which is expected to be fitted with 100 computers is expected to be completed and commissioned next year before the 1994/1996 year group celebrates its 25 years since completing school.