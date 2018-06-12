Gambia: The GFF Delegation to the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow, Finalised Projects Worth U.S.$1,627,500

The Gambian delegation met and discussed with FIFA development manager for Africa and the Caribbean, Mr. Solomon Mudege and agreed on the milestones for the outstanding and the on-going FIFA development support to GFF as follows:

1.) Improvements of football infrastructure in (Banjul, Bakau, Serekunda West, Serekunda East, Mangai, Brikama and the Independence stadium football fields). Project value $235,000.

Construction of new football fields in Kombo North, Kombo South, Serekunda Central and natural grass pitch at Football Hotel, Floodlighting for Serekunda East Football field, Serekunda West Football field, Brikama and Bakau Football fields. Project value $472,500.

FIFA solidarity support for the procurement of football jerseys and equipments for various categories of national teams of The Gambia. Project value $170,000.

2018 forward development support to GFF:

Organisational areas (support to league and clubs, $177,500)

Sporting area: (capacity building, $38,750)

Improving football infrastructure (Construction of new fields in URR Wuli/Sandu, CRR Kaur, LRR Kiang, West Coast Region, Foni, NBR Farafenni, Swimming pool at Football Hotel, completion of Soma pavilion). Projects value $408,750.

Procurement of two luxury buses for the reduction of transportation cost to GFF. Project value $125,000.