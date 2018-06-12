12 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The GFF Delegation to the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow, Finalised Projects Worth U.S.$1,627,500

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Gambian delegation met and discussed with FIFA development manager for Africa and the Caribbean, Mr. Solomon Mudege and agreed on the milestones for the outstanding and the on-going FIFA development support to GFF as follows:

1.) Improvements of football infrastructure in (Banjul, Bakau, Serekunda West, Serekunda East, Mangai, Brikama and the Independence stadium football fields). Project value $235,000.

Construction of new football fields in Kombo North, Kombo South, Serekunda Central and natural grass pitch at Football Hotel, Floodlighting for Serekunda East Football field, Serekunda West Football field, Brikama and Bakau Football fields. Project value $472,500.

FIFA solidarity support for the procurement of football jerseys and equipments for various categories of national teams of The Gambia. Project value $170,000.

2018 forward development support to GFF:

Organisational areas (support to league and clubs, $177,500)

Sporting area: (capacity building, $38,750)

Improving football infrastructure (Construction of new fields in URR Wuli/Sandu, CRR Kaur, LRR Kiang, West Coast Region, Foni, NBR Farafenni, Swimming pool at Football Hotel, completion of Soma pavilion). Projects value $408,750.

Procurement of two luxury buses for the reduction of transportation cost to GFF. Project value $125,000.

Gambia

Super Falcons Cruise Over Gambia With Six-Goal Thriller in Lagos

Super Falcons of Nigeria have taken the final qualification spot for the forthcoming 2018 Total Africa Women Cup of… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.