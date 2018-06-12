12 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Death Toll to UDSM Ambulance Crash Reaches Four

By Kalunde Jamal

Dar es Salaam — Death toll in the accident involving University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) students has increased to three after one of the two casualties died on Tuesday morning.

Mr Jonathan Lugando (40) who was seriously injured alongside one student, Abishai Nkiku (24) died at the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (Moi) where he was receiving treatment after sustaining serious injuries.

The two were injured on Monday night when an ambulance taking patients from Mabibo hostel plunged into a truck at Ubungo River Side area claiming the lives of two UDSM students and a driver.

Speaking to The Citizen, Moi public relations officer, Mr Patrick Mvungi said the two casualties were received at the department at 3:30am from the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

"The UDSM attendant Mr Lugando sustained serious injuries on his head. He has died this morning," he said. According to him, Mr Lugando's body has been preserved at the institute's mortuary.

Furthermore, apart from sustaining head injuries, Mr Nkiku had broken his left arm. He is still receiving treatment.

