Africa: Forget the Libya Model, South Africa Shows the Path to Peace With Pyongyang

Now that US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have finally met, the real work of denuclearising the Korean peninsula begins. Or not. There are still questions aplenty. Only time will tell whether the Singapore Summit sealed the fate of North Korea's nuclear weapons programme or was another false dawn. Writing in Foreign Policy in May 2018, Terence McNamee revisited South Africa's transition from nuclear-armed pariah to respected member of the world's non-nuclear club and especially the role of FW de Klerk, suggesting that Kim too could - for different reasons - decide that his bombs are more valuable dismantled than deployed.

This article was originally published in Foreign Policy on May 22, 2018

If North Korean leader Kim Jong-un decides to dismantle his country's nuclear arsenal, history will record him as only the second leader of an isolated rogue state to do so. The first was South Africa's last apartheid president, FW de Klerk.

Few analysts are holding their breath. Most put the odds of Pyongyang fully denuclearising at...