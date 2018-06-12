12 June 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Says Killed 4 Soldiers in Attack On Somali Military Base in Bakool

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least four government soldiers were killed after Al-shabab fighter carried out attack on a military base in Teed town, almost 30 kilometers North West of Hudur district in Bakool region.

Al-shabab fighters have retaken control of the area and seized weapons after the fight with government forces in Teed, a claim that Somali military has denied.

The fighters intensified the attacks and ambushes against government forces since the start of the month of Ramadan. The militants raided several army base in southern Somalia in the few days.

Somali army along with AU troops backed by US soldiers have stepped up in recent months attacks against Al Shabaab held towns in the country and killed dozens of fighters in the latest airstrikes.

Al Shabab is fighting for nearly ten years to oust the UN-backed Somali government in Mogadishu which is protected by 22,000 African Union soldiers serving with AU mission, known as AMISOM.

Somalia

AU Mission Intensities Somali Operations After Army Base Attack

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said it has enhanced security operations in the restive Somali capital and… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.