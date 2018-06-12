Somalia: Al-Shabaab Says Killed 4 Soldiers in Attack On Somali Military Base in Bakool

At least four government soldiers were killed after Al-shabab fighter carried out attack on a military base in Teed town, almost 30 kilometers North West of Hudur district in Bakool region.

Al-shabab fighters have retaken control of the area and seized weapons after the fight with government forces in Teed, a claim that Somali military has denied.

The fighters intensified the attacks and ambushes against government forces since the start of the month of Ramadan. The militants raided several army base in southern Somalia in the few days.

Somali army along with AU troops backed by US soldiers have stepped up in recent months attacks against Al Shabaab held towns in the country and killed dozens of fighters in the latest airstrikes.

Al Shabab is fighting for nearly ten years to oust the UN-backed Somali government in Mogadishu which is protected by 22,000 African Union soldiers serving with AU mission, known as AMISOM.