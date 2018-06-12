12 June 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AU Mission Intensities Somali Operations After Army Base Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said it has enhanced security operations in the restive Somali capital and its environs to flush out al-Shabab militants as the holy month of Ramadan ends later this week.

The AU mission said Monday the security operations are being carried out in places including Hawahabid, Lafoole, Afgoye, Albao and Lantabur in south of Mogadishu to degrade the militants who have engaged the Somali and allied forces in nearly daily attacks.

The operations came after the extremist group launched an ambush at a military base under the Somalia National Army (SNA) in Siinka Dheer in the outskirts of Mogadishu on Sunday night.

The police did not confirm the number of casualties on both sides but independent sources said at least two soldiers were killed and some injured in the fighting.

"There was heavy gunfight between al-Shabab and SNA soldiers on Sunday night but the soldiers overpowered them," said a local security officer who sought anonymity.

Both the Somali Army and al-Shabab have did not comment on the latest assault that targeted the SNA military base.

The latest attack came after one U.S. special forces soldier was killed in an al-Shabab attack in southwest Somalia on Friday.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Says Killed 4 Soldiers in Attack On Somali Military Base in Bakool

At least four government soldiers were killed after Al-shabab fighter carried out attack on a military base in Teed… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.