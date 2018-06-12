South Africa: Limpopo to Host Summit for Young Filmmakers

Johannesburg — 11th June 2018, African Press Association (APA),- / THE Limpopo Film Youth Summit will be held in the provincial capital, Polokwane, on Thursday, 14th June.

Limpopo International Film Festival and Inside Education in partnership with Vanande Media are hosting the event, which is a call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist with addressing the scourge of unemployment in the country, especially among the youth.

The aim of the summit is to bring Film as a career choice to the youth of Limpopo by exposing them to the various elements of film production.

Ultimately, the summit will be a forerunner of the Limpopo International Film Festival and Limpopo Film Awards, which will take place in December.

The day will be divided into Master Classes, Film and Virtual Reality Simulation, building on the fourth industrial revolution concept of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths (STEAM).

Industry experts will host the Master Classes Strategic partners include the National and Provincial Arts and Culture, South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) television and radio as well as Brand South Africa, which is aligning the event to its flagship 'Play Your Part' initiative.

Play Your Part is a nationwide movement created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa.

Brand South Africa is activating the schemes among youth countrywide, with activations already held in Gauteng and Mpumalanga Provinces.

Distributed by African Press Association (APA), on behalf of Limpopo International Film Festival and Inside Education