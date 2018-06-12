12 June 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Burundi Peacekeeper Killed in Car Rebel Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Oman Mbiko

Bangui — THE latest attacks by rebel groups in the Central African Republic (CAR) have left a United Nations (UN) peacekeeper dead.

A Burundian member of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) was killed in Bambari in the central Ouaka Prefecture (Province) after alleged militants of the Muslim extremist Movement for Unity and Peace in the CAR (UPC) attacked a convoy of security personnel.

Another peacemaker was seriously injured.

Two attacks were recorded this week against convoys of MINUSCA accompanying the CAR Armed Forces (FACA).

It brings to five the number of peacekeepers killed in targeted attacks in the volatile country since January.

MINUSCA condemned the spate of attacks.

The mission expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased peacekeeper and the Government of Burundi.

MINUSCA recalled that attacks on peacekeepers might constitute war crimes under international law.

"MINUSCA will make every effort, in support of the authorities of the country, to seek and bring the perpetrators to justice," a spokesperson said.

Over 60 peacekeepers have been killed since MINUSCA was deployed in 2014.

A peacekeeper from Tanzania was killed and seven injured during an attack by a rebel group.

The insurgent groups consisting of Christian extremists and Muslim radicals control around 80 percent of the Central African country of 5 million people.

Burundi

Nkurunziza Surprises With Vow to Step Down in 2020

In a surprise move, Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza said Thursday he would step down in 2020, despite widespread… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.