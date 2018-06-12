Cameroon: South West - Fallen Police Cadet Officer Honoured

Chemu Mbangue Denis, killed last 20 May in Ekona, was given military honours last Friday.

The top brass of the Regional Administration, Police and sympathisers of the South West Region joined the offspring, wife, mother and friends of assassinated Police Cadet Officer, Chemu Mbangue Denis, to bid him eternal farewell last Friday in Buea.

Officiating at the funeral ceremony, 8 June, 2018, at the Mobile Intervention Unit Police Station in Buea was South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai who elevated the fallen Chemu Mbangue posthumously by pinning a public force medal on his coffin.

When Chemu Mbangue's coffin arrived at the GMI yard accompanied by colleagues in Police outfit marching to the rhythm of the Police band, attendees rose in honour. The Governor moved towards the coffin and bowed in honour of fallen Mbangue.

Mbangue had spent 18 years under the national flag until last 20 May, 2018, when it was announced that secessionists assassinated him at the Ekona Police Post in Muyuka Sub-Division (Fako Division). The 38-year-old Chemu who has left behind weeping mother, children, wife and friends was on duty at the Ekona Police Post.

Gunmen erupted on 20 May, 2018, and killed him in cold blood as he defended the nation of Cameroon. He hailed from Balengou in Nde Division of the West Region.