Nigeria: Aiteo Launches Super Eagles' Official Theme Song

With the aim of raising the spirit of the Super Eagles and their supporters, optimum partners of the national teams, Aiteo Group has bolstered the team with an official theme song for the upcoming World Cup in Russia

At an event themed Together, We Rise, held at the weekend in Lagos, Aiteo unveiled the song titled "Dem Go Hear Am," done by Olamide and Phyno, two of Nigeria's hottest hip hop stars.

The event, which had in attendance prominent citizens from entertainment, politics, and the civil society, kick-started at about 12.00 a.m. with rib-cracking maharajahs, AY and Bovi as comperes for the night.

The sprightly mood of guests was further enriched by the energetic performance from Cynthia Morgan, where she serenaded the audience with some of her popular songs, amidst cheers.

This was followed by the lively performance from the diminutive singer, popularly known as "Small Doctor", where he regaled audience with his hit track, "penalty" which has become a sort of anthem across the country.

While cheering his performance, comedian AY jestingly pleaded for the 'penalty' crooner to take out that part of his song that says "oti gba penalty lo throwing" out of the song for the mean time until the World Cup ends in order to prevent such from happening to the Super Eagles.

The highpoint of the event, however, was when Phyno took the stage. Although, he was expected to perform with Olamide, whom some pundits now describe as his lyrical twin brother from across the Niger, Olamide could not make it due to another event where he was billed to perform abroad.

"The Beast from the East"- Phyno, then performed some of his popular tracks amidst hysterical cheers, and uproarious sing along from audience.