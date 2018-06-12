Nigeria: Clerics Hold Church Service for Osinbajo Over Missed Air Crash

Abuja — Representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and senior pastors from the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) yesterday gathered at Aso Rock to offer thanks to God for saving Vice President Yemi Osinbajo from an helicopter crash.

The nation's number two citizen narrowly escaped death last Thursday after the chopper he boarded from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja failed to gain altitude.

He had gone to attend the graduation of the institution's Senior Division Course 1/2018.

The helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing few seconds after taking off, as it was emitting thick smoke mid-air.

The craft was reported to have landed on the same spot when it could not ascend beyond tree level. The development forced Osinbajo to travel back to the Presidential Villa by road.

The Aso Villa Chaplain, Seyi Malomo, said there was every reason to thank God for sparing Osinbajo's life.

The chaplain, who organised the event, noted that it was not just the vice president's life that was spared, but also the country and its leaders that were saved from the calamity.

"We will be spending 120 hours praising God, teaching about thanksgiving, praying to God to bless Nigeria more, establish peace in Nigeria more, preserve our nation more, give us the victory that is needed," he added.

However confirming the incident through his Twitter handle, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, had attributed the near-mishap to technical hitches.

Laolu in the tweet, said: "VP Osinbajo attended the graduation of Nigeria Customs Senior Course in Gwagwalada today (last Thursday).

On his way back, it was decided, for technical reasons, not to fly the chopper that had brought him to the venue.

He drove back to the Presidential Villa and continued his schedule."