12 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Group Calls for Implementation of Lagos Special Persons Law

By Michael Akinadewo

Centre for Citizens for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has called for the full implementation of the Lagos State Special Persons Law (LSSPL) by public and private sectors in the state.

The director general of the Centre, Mr. David Anyaele, made the call during a public presentation of the report from the research conducted on the Assessment of the level of compliance of public institutions in Lagos to the provisions of the Lagos State Special Persons Law.

He said the research was conducted as part of lined up activity for the CCD's project on promoting disability rights and citizens with disabilities participation in electoral process in Lagos State, which is supported by Ford Foundation.

According to him, the research would serve as an evidence-based data that portrays the level of implementation by public institutions in the state and areas that needs to be improved on in terms of implementation.

Anyaele also said CCD has resolved to deploy subtle approach in getting stakeholders to comply with the provisions of the law, through enhanced sensitization, other than the use of force.

Senior Program Officer of the Centre, Mr. Kola Ogubiyi said the report from the research contains key findings like the low awareness level on the provisions of LSSPL by public institutions and persons with disabilities as well as the weak enforcement of the provisions of the law on accessibility, inclusion and welfare of PWDs.

He summarized the challenges identified during the assessment to include issues bordering on accessibility, inequality, financial needs, unemployment and stigmatization of Persons with Disabilities.

Earlier at the event, the Regional Director of Ford Foundation, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, represented by his Personal Assistant, Adesuwa Ighile expressed dissatisfaction over the fact that Nigeria is not meeting up with international standards in providing public infrastructures that are all inclusive such as the absence of ramps and elevators in most public institutions.

She said: "We need to bring disability voice to come to play like the not too young to run Act. We cannot grow as a country except everyone is involved."

