South Africa: Labour Warns Public On Business Scam

Department of Labour warns the public on a business scam doing rounds with falsified information of the department

The Department of Labour has been stunned by complaints from the public regarding Request for quotation (RFQ) for procurement of Solar Panels.

The modus operandi has been that the fraudsters utilise the Department of Labour's code of arms ( logo), address, name of the building and the contact details of officials as attraction to trap unsuspecting members of the public.

The public is urged to exercise utmost caution by verifying any request for quotations with the department before responding.

Issued by: Department of Labour