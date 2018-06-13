Photo: Bayo Omoboriowo

President Trump hosts a joint press conference with President Buhari in the Rose Garden at the White House on Monday, April 30, 2018.

Nigeria has congratulated United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the historic achievement made at the summit in Singapore on Tuesday.

The summit, the first of its kind between a sitting US president and North Korea's leader, ended in a joint agreement, including a pledge from Kim to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.

Nigeria commended the bold step taken by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to dismantle the nuclear launch site as an indication of the determination to this peace process, Nigeria's Ministry of foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The statement, signed by the ministry's spokesperson Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile, said Nigeria is optimistic that the two nations would uphold the commitments made during this landmark summit.

"The success of the historic Summit is a demonstration of commitment by the relevant parties towards de-escalation of tension in the Korean Peninsula and a consolidation of the earlier achievement made during the Inter-Korean Summit of 27th April, 2018, resulting in the Panmunjom Declaration between the leaders of the Koreas.

"On the whole, Nigeria appreciates the efforts by all parties involved in the process of the successful Summit, especially the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, United States of America, People's Republic of China, Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore," it said.

The statement recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had reiterated the need for a démarche between the parties involved towards the peaceful denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula in his speech at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York, in September, 2017, which is in line with Nigeria's foreign policy objectives.

"The outcome of this Summit has further strengthened Nigeria's position over the years on the need for continuous dialogue towards the attainment of pacific resolution of conflicts and crises.

"Assuredly, Nigeria will continue to advocate and promote peaceful resolution of conflict and crises around world," it added.