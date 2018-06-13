12 June 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 6 Out of 10 Want U.S.$184 Minimum Wage - Survey

By Hawahu Abdulsalam

Nearly Six in 10 respondents in a Daily Trust Survey feels that the newly proposed minimum wage of N66,500 is feasible.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has demanded for the minimum wage to be increased to N66,500 because "The current wage structure of N18, 000 cannot sustain any worker at this critical period in the nation's history" they say.

A total of 448 respondents took part in the survey which closed on the 8th of May 2018 on the Daily Trust website

56 per cent make up 251 respondents who said that the newly proposed minimum wage of N66,500 is feasible.

However, 148 respondents making up 33 per cent say that the newly proposed minimum wage of 66,500 is too much and thus not feasible.

While 49 respondents that make up 11 per cent were "indifferent".

