Photo: This Day

President Muhammadu Buhari and King Mohammed VI.

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the praises showered on Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari before his host, the Moroccan Prime Minister, Saadeddine Othman, as a cover-up for his deep-seated disdain for Nigerian youths.

The opposition party said Buhari was making a vain effort to launder his image and reverse the public opprobrium he earned himself for his "lazy youths" comment.

It also described the president's speech as "a poorly packaged deception to sugarcoat his deep-seated disdain for Nigerian youths."

In a statement issued by PDP's National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said Buhari's sudden praise-singing for Nigerian youths in faraway Morocco was only a desperate afterthought aimed to reverse the public criticism he earned himself for his "lazy youths and lovers of freebies" comment, and not borne out of genuine regard for our youths.

According to the statement, "He should simply come to terms with the fact that the only expectation Nigerians require of him is to tender a direct apology for his abysmal performance and get prepared to leave the stage for a more innovative, and people-oriented president which Nigerians will elect on the platform of PDP in 2019.

"Unfortunately for the president, our youths now know better and can no longer fall for his tricks. Every Nigerian is aware of President Buhari's disdain for our citizens and sees his reported comments in Morocco as inconsistent with his known beliefs and dispositions."

PDP said Nigerians should recall that in a most recent gaffe, the president had described the members of our National Assembly as idle and unproductive, just as he dismissed the Nigerian youths as unfit to run for presidency in 2019, even while signing the 'Not Too Young To Run' bill into law.

The party added: "Perhaps, this explains why his handlers resorted to heavily edited statement on the Morocco visit.

"President Buhari should know that a visit to Moroccan Prime Minister cannot wash away the disgraceful invectives he openly poured on the energetic and vivacious Nigerian youths at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), where most of the world leaders were present.

"He would need another CHOGM in London to remove his lazy and lover of freebies stamp on our youths. The PDP is aware of the desperate bid by President Buhari to stop at nothing to beguile the citizens once again that election is around the corner."

The party stated that it was important to inform the president that Nigerian now know his true colours and would reject any design to take them on a second ride to nowhere.