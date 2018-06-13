12 June 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Deserters Claim Tanzanians Are Leading Terrorists

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — Two young Mozambicans who have deserted from the terrorist group active in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, and known locally as "Al Shabaab", have claimed the group is led by Tanzanian citizens, according to a report in Tuesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

The two deserters, Sumail Amade and Ali Momade, abandoned the group recently after being held captives in bases they named as Naneia and Ututwa. They said those two bases had recently been destroyed by the Mozambican defence and security forces.

They said the group is led by Tanzanians, who coordinate all military activity, and are assisted by Mozambicans from Cabo Delgado who help indicate the places to be attacked.

"Other chiefs are in Dar es Salaam, where they handle the financial logistics and give instructions on how to act", said Sumail Amade. "But in Mozambique there are others who work directly with the attackers".

Sumail Amade gave these claims an entirely novel twist when he claimed the terrorists included four white South Africans, one of whom died when the defence forces overran the Naneia base. He said the other three died of hunger.

This is the first time anyone has mentioned South Africans (of any race) in connection with the islamist insurgency in Cabo Delgado. None of the South African media have mentioned South Africans going to fight in Cabo Delgado, and the Mozambican military and police have said nothing about coming across the bodies of white foreigners. Amade did not explain why the South Africans starved to death, but he and Momade did not. These far-fetched claims cast suspicion on the entire story told by the two men.

Both Amade and Momade denied doing any of the killing themselves, but they admitted taking part in raids, where they stole cassava from fields and houses to feed the group.

Amade claimed that in the bases where he was supposedly held prisoner he had seen at least 400 men, but only 27 firearms. There were also 200 women and 70 children. This is an implausibly large number of people for any base in a low level guerrilla war.

Amade admitted to joining the group voluntarily at the invitation of an acquaintance who is still in the bush. Momade said he was kidnapped by the group in Mocimboa da Praia district and was held in captivity for a month.

"We slept on the ground and we had nothing to cover ourselves with", said Momade. "Women stayed on one side and men on the other. We went to the rivers to drink water and all we ate was cassava stolen from the communities".

He said he decided to desert "because the crimes committed by this group are horrible and inhumane".

Both men claimed not to know the reasons behind the terrorist activities.

Mozambique

Inflation Remained Low in May

Inflation in Mozambique in May, as measured by the consumer price indices of the three largest cities (Maputo, Nampula… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.