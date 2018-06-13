Angola: Youth Urged to Participate in Solution to Problems

Ondjiva — Young people should be participants and a crucial factor in solving the various problems affecting them, said Tuesday the minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula Sacramento Neto.

The minister launched the appeal at the opening ceremony of the 6th Higher Council for Youth gong between 12 and 13 June in Ondjiva, southern Cunene province.

The minister said that any strategy and policy of Government should take into account the young people.

She recalled that every plan and execution of policies should first focus on dialogue with youth platforms, as guided by the President of Republic João Lourenço.

According to her, this move help reach consensus and achievements that suits the real needs of the youth.

The regular holding of these events is a clear evidence that government is concern about youth needs, noted the official.

In turn, the governor of Cunene province, Kundi Paihama, who attended the event, said that the current challenges of the country demand more commitment from youth, ahead of the local elections set for 2020, and the need to develop the country.

The Higher Council of Youth, running under theme Youth Integrated into Active Life, assesses the degree of compliance with the National Youth Development Plan 2014/2017.